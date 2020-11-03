Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha is set to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday alongside other stakeholders, to set the dates for the resumption of studies for all students.

However, the CS has warned parents, teachers, education stakeholders and the government to brace themselves for consequences that may occur after schools are fully reopened.

“It shall be a very well informed decision that may have consequences, but then everybody will be responsible for those consequences,” Magoha stated.

The meeting will also be used to initiate a discussion on how to execute the mass return of students.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe approved the full resumption of studies despite the rise in Covid-19 cases.

After meeting Kenyatta, Magoha will then summon his Ministry’s own internal stakeholders to deliberate on the decisions made before announcing the dates for the mass reopening of schools.

The CS stated that he has the full support of parents, adding that students were compliant with all health protocols issued to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to Magoha, all schools are ready to allow all other students to join Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 students in school as they have complied with all measures set by the Ministry of Health.

“Majority of parents are saying we can have all other children at school because others are there.”

“If you look at children in schools, they are wearing masks.”

“When you go out of schools, you may see many people not taking precautions, Magoha said.

This contradicts an analysis by school heads who lamented that students only adhered to Covid-19 measures while under supervision.

The headteachers warned that schools may further fuel the Covid-19 pandemic as students had lowered their guards after settling in the institutions.

Parents Association Chairman Nicholas Maiyo stated that his organization will keenly follow the proceedings of the meeting between Magoha and Kenyatta and will also analyse all decisions made thereafter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST