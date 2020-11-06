Friday, November 6, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha has announced that the school calendar would be reviewed to accommodate learners set to resume learning in January after a long break occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking yesterday during an inspection tour at Maragua Ridge Secondary School in Murang’a County, CS Magoha reiterated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pronouncement that schools be fully reopened from January 3, 2021.

The Education CS stated that the examination timetable would be reviewed to accommodate the new arrangement and ensure that learners do not lose another academic year.

“I want to urge education stakeholders to continue preparing towards the reopening around January 3, 2021.”

“The new timetable shall be worked on and we shall overcome this.”

“As far as examinations are concerned, we are going ahead to prepare for exams and the exams shall be done.”

“We shall tweak the timetable which we shall make public very soon,” Magoha stated.

This comes even as calls have intensified for Magoha to change the school calendar permanently in order not to disenfranchise students who are badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST