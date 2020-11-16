Monday November 16, 2020 – Embattled Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, has unmasked a scandal in the Ministry where taxpayers have allegedly been losing millions of shillings annually, funding over half a million ghost learners.

In a press statement on Saturday, Magoha revealed that school heads and corrupt education officials have been conspiring to inflate the number of school enrolments which is normally used by the national Government to distribute Free Primary Education funds.

The CS said the Ministry has been losing up to Sh 750 million every year to the corrupt officials.

“Our due diligence found out that there was an inflation of numbers from 8.47 million learners to 9 million learners.”

“A shortfall of 529,997 students has led to saving KSh 752,594740 shillings,” he said.

However, Magoha said his Ministry has come up with a National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) that has been instrumental in closing the loopholes which were being used to inflate the numbers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST