Monday, November 9, 2020 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa has castigated Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, after he was captured on video abusing an old man with grey hair.

In the video widely shared on social media, the boastful CS is captured calling an elderly man ‘mzee mjinga wewe’ which means in Swahili ‘very stupid man’.

The CS further chases away the man from the meeting in a very rude tone.

Kimani Ichungwa, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s close confidant termed Magoha’s abuses as “system attitude” where they abuse anybody in the country since they think they are untouchables.

“This SYSTEM attitude! Same one we see of Kenyans as BBi is shoved down their throats with the same attitude that Kenyans ni Wajinga.

“Lakini Watajua Hawajui as .@WilliamsRuto tells them,” Ichungwa wrote on his Twitter page.

Here is the video of Magoha humiliating an old man

