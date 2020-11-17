Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – Kakamega County is in panic after a Form 4 student at Lureko Secondary School, in Mumias West Constituency, succumbed to the Covid-19 virus yesterday.

The news was confirmed by Kakamega County Health Executive Dr. Collins Matemba, who noted that the student developed complications at home.

This comes even as 10 other students from various schools have also tested positive for the deadly virus.

“The student developed complications while at home and was taken to St Mary’s Mission Hospital in Mumias and later transferred to Lifecare Private Hospital in Bungoma.”

“But it was too little too late, she succumbed moments later,” Dr. Matemba stated.

Matemba added that the parents also tested positive for Covid-19, and have since been placed under home-based care.

Lureko is a girls’ day public school in Kakamega County, with the death being the first recorded among students currently attending school.

Another Form 4 girl from Mukumu Girls School tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted at St Elizabeth Mukumu Mission Hospital.

The girl is alleged to have eloped before her results returned, with the school principal, Fridah Amwayi, claiming that her parents know her whereabouts, but were reluctant to disclose the location.

Matemba added that the nine other students who tested positive are from St Peter’s Boys in Mumias, with five currently admitted at Likuyani isolation facility.

The three others are reportedly undergoing treatment at Mumias Level 4 hospital, with one placed under home-based care.

The news of the death came after Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor George Magoha, released the 2021 school calendar and assured parents that their children will be safe.

