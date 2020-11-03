Tuesday November 3, 2020 – The Busia County Government is in crisis after 52 students from Kolanya Boys High School contracted the deadly Coronavirus.

One hundred tests were done at the school, out of which 60 samples tested positive.

Of the 60, 52 are students, six are teachers and two are support staff.

This comes as plans are in top gear to reopen schools in mass.

Addressing the press outside the County Headquarters on Tuesday, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said the positive cases have been isolated within the school and medical staff deployed to manage them.

He said the rest of the school fraternity has been quarantined within the institution.

“Since the first case was diagnosed in April 2020, Busia has reported a total of 1,683 positive cases out of 75,564 tests carried out,” Ojaamong said.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Busia County has suffered from massive effects of the pandemic.

The County hosts two border towns of Busia and Malaba which are the exit and entry points of over 1,500 commercial trucks which cross the border daily.

Due to the cross border requirement for the drivers of these vehicles to be tested before crossing into either side of the border, traffic jam has been witnessed extending more than 40 km.

“This has increased the risk of not only spreading the Covid-19 infection into the surrounding community but has also posed other public health risks,” Ojaamong said.

