Monday, November 30, 2020 – The Tanga Tanga brigade now appears divided after Deputy President William Ruto changed his mind on the controversial Building Bridges Initiative report.

Ruto, on Friday, gave a strong indication that he would support the proposals, saying the BBI referendum Bill captures the needs of the “Hustler nation”.

This was a dramatic about-turn for the DP, who has consistently expressed reservations about the project spearheaded by his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

According to sources, two opposing camps have emerged among the DP’s allies, with one group maintaining a hardline stance against any talks on BBI while the second faction seems to favour consensus on the document.

Among those who are said to have taken a hardline position in favour of a No campaign include Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen, Senator Mithika Linturi (Meru) and MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Kimani Inchung’wa (Kikuyu).

Those on the moderate side include Senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), his Nandi counterpart Samson Cherargei, Christopher Lagat (Bomet), and MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East).

The Kenyan DAILY POST