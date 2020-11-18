Kenya Industrial Estates is a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises support institution established in 1967 with the mandate of promoting industrialization through indigenous enterprise development in the country.

The company plans to fill the following position with a view to effectively discharge on its mandate: –

Job Title: Credit Assistant / Administration Assistant

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Regional Manager / Branch Manager

Job Purpose: The position is responsible in assisting the branch supervisors in lending monies to clients and the Company loan disbursement targets are met within stipulated timelines and the customers’ needs and demands are met to their satisfaction i.e. (MSMEs).

Responsibilities and Duties

Open clients’ files and ensure proper custody & and storage of all company’s files as required;

Collect industrial raw data and update projects database on disbursements, appraisals and all in the loans in the pipeline;

Appraise loan proposals in adherence to the lending policy and support growth of a quality loan portfolio in liaison with your supervisor;

Arrange insurance covers for KIE-funded projects;

Carryout business development advisory Services to clients at the branch

Prepare an annual plan for KIE using the statistics collected from project appraisals;

Assist clients on projects implementation appraise investment proposals;

Cary out debt collection, receipting and banking of payments;

Participate in preparation of station returns and organizing for training programmes;

Market KIE products and services country wide;

Administration of the office activities;

Any other duties that you may be called upon by your supervisor from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

i. A Diploma holder in Business related field from a recognized Institution;

ii. A Degree in the relevant field from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

iii. Proficiency in computer applications and other related software’s will be an added advantage;

iv. Must be self-motivated;

v. Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

vi. Fulfilled the provision of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to Apply:-

Those employees who meet the job requirements as detailed in the advert are encouraged to apply.

Applications must be accompanied by current curriculum vitae, giving details of educational and professional qualifications and indicate their current and expected salaries to the undersigned.

In addition, all applicants Must download and fill Form 1A HERE and forward them to skills@kie.co.ke email.

The applications should be received not later than 24th November, 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NB: KIE is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) and committed to diversity and Gender Equity.

Managing Director,

Kenya Industrial Estates Ltd,

P.O. Box 78029-00507,

Nairobi.

Email: skills@kie.co.ke