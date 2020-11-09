Monday, November 9, 2020 – U.S pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech have discovered a vaccine against Coronavirus disease commonly known as COVID-19.

In an announcement on Monday, the two giant pharmaceuticals said their vaccine has an efficacy rating of 90 percent.

This announcement comes as drugmakers and research centers around the world scramble to deliver a safe and effective vaccine in an attempt to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1.25 million lives worldwide

Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, hailed the development as a “great day for science and humanity.”

The analysis evaluated 94 confirmed Covid-19 infections among the trial’s 43,538 participants.

Pfizer and BioNTech said the case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received a placebo indicated a vaccine efficacy rate of above 90% at seven days after the second dose.

It means that protection from Covid-19 is achieved 28 days after the initial vaccination, which consists of a two-dose schedule.

The final vaccine efficacy percentage may vary, however, as safety and additional data continue to be collected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST