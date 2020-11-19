Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Nakuru London MCA, Sammy Mbugua, is dead.

Mbugua succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening, just weeks after his Hells Gate counterpart, John Njuguna, died of the virus.

Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, has since mourned the lawmaker as an honest and hardworking leader, who displayed great zeal in resolving his constituents’ problems.

“Sammy had a unique responsibility of representing a highly multi-ethnic ward, which gave him a broader and more balanced political approach,” he stated.

He added that Mbugua was an easy-going, likable leader, who had no time for petty disagreements.

“At this difficult moment of sorrow, our hearts and prayers go to his family, friends, and constituents,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

His death came just weeks after Njuguna passed on at the Nakuru Nursing Home Hospital.

He was reportedly on life-support before his death.

On November 2, 2020, the Nakuru County Assembly was shut down following a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections in the county.

The county speaker, Joel Kairu, urged ward representatives to undergo Covid-19 tests before resumption of physical meetings.

