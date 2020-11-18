Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Covid-19 has hit Deputy President William Ruto hard after his close associates contracted the deadly virus.

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir, is the latest MP allied to the DP, who has tested positive for the deadly virus.

Nixon, who is a close ally of Ruto, has been moving around the country drumming up support for Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

He is currently at Nairobi Hospital’s HDU.

This comes after the death of Matungu MP Justus Murunga, who is also an ally of Ruto.

Murunga succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi also tested positive for Covid-19 last week. He is a member of Tangatanga and an ardent supporter of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST