Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has suspended his countrywide rallies indefinitely due to soaring Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto said he was postponing his planned political rallies over the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

He noted that he was concerned by the rising cases, adding that a second wave was likely to hit the country.

He was scheduled to hold events in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties.

“The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave may be in the offing.”

“For this reason I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice.”

“The empowerment meetings for this weekend in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni are postponed,” stated the DP.

Ruto had previously been blamed for aiding in the spread of the virus by holding crowded rallies in which the people were clearly seen breaking Covid-19 directives issued by the Ministry of Health.

They included wearing a facemask as well as maintaining a one-meter social distance.

The DP’s announcement comes just a day after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua cancelled his countrywide listening tour after a spike in Covid-19.

In a statement on Monday, Mutua urged other leaders to follow suit in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus.

