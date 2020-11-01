Sunday, November 1, 2020 – Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi’s mother, Florence Mwangangi, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

According to reports, the mother, who doubles as Machakos County Assembly Speaker, has been in self-quarantine.

She revealed that she tested positive roughly nine days ago when the Assembly carried out tests on members and staff.

She further added that she had noticed Covid-19-like symptoms on one of the members and decided to call for a test on the rest of the members.

Florence was among the two people who tested positive in the exercise.

She also noted that she had been observing measures issued by the Ministry of Health on how to deal with the virus urging other victims to speak out.

“Each day is different and one may face different symptoms, those who are sick should take heart and be hopeful though the journey is tough,” she stated.

Florence ascended to the speaker role in 2017, through a Wiper ticket, after the party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka fronted her against Benard Mung’ata, the Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate and Governor Mutua’s choice.

The lawyer has worked closely with the governor in running the county, as lauded by Machakos County Director of Communications, Mutinda Mwanzia.

“She is a very efficient leader and that can be seen through her policies.”

“She is always available and is a very co-operative leader, a role model.

“In her Speaker’s role, she has given support to the governor thus smoothening the collaboration with the executive,” Mutinda stated.

