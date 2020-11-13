Friday, November 13, 2020 – The High Court has barred Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai and his team, from enforcing rules announced by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) on October 7.

In his ruling, Justice Anthony Mrima suspended the announcement pending the determination of a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

“An order is hereby issued suspending the directive issued by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) on October 7 and ratified by the Cabinet,” Justice Mrima ruled.

Among other measures, the NSAC gave the IG and his officers the powers to authorize and prohibit political gatherings.

According to the rules, politicians were required to seek authorization at least three days before the date of the event.

“The directive is being used discriminatorily and selectively to suppress divergent opinions.”

“It seeks to limit the rights and freedoms to opinion, expression, association and campaign for a political cause and is therefore unconstitutional and invalid,” LSK Chairperson Nelson Havi stated.

NSAC had announced the measures following a series of banned meetings organized by Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST