Sunday, November 29, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta is free to run for a third term if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is adopted by Kenyans.

Speaking in Kisumu on Friday, the vocal trade unionist stated that nothing would stop Uhuru from seeking another term once the document is passed.

“Unless the president feels he has done enough, he is tired and wants to go home and rest, nothing stops him from vying again in 2022 after passing these amendments,” Atwoli said.

At the same time, Atwoli told off those opposing the constitutional amendment process to proceed with a NO campaign and wait at the ballot during the referendum.

“If you are opposed to the document then go ahead and spearhead a no campaign we face each other and let Kenyans decide because we are a democratic country,” the COTU boss said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST