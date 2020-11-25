Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, could be broke after his NASA friend and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, refused to give him his rightful share of the Sh4.1 billion political party’s fund.

So broke is Kalonzo that he can’t even afford to pay a venue for his Wiper Party to hold meetings as revealed in the letter by the management of Maanzoni Lodge in Athi River.

In the letter signed by Kanini Musau, Maanzoni Lodge management is demanding officials of the Wiper Democratic Movement to pay outstanding bills which they have not paid even after using the facility.

The management queries failure by the party to honour promises to settle outstanding conferencing, accommodation and catering bills.

The management has now engaged a lawyer to force Kalonzo and his party to pay the amount they owe to the lodge.

Kalonzo has now only 14 days to pay up the bill or else he will see fire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST