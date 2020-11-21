Saturday, November 21, 2020 – The whereabouts of Deputy President William Ruto has been confirmed.

This follows social media speculations that Ruto had traveled out of the country after a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.

It was rumoured that Ruto flew out of the country to seek medical treatment after he fell ill with an undisclosed illness.

Some rumours even suggested that the second in command had flown to neighboring Uganda to meet with President Yoweri Museveni, following the ongoing violence that has rocked the country, after the arrest of Bobi Wine.

But a close source to Ruto disclosed that the DP is in Dubai.

He even met with former Nigeria Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Dubai, UAE, yesterday.

The Nigerian politician has been living in Dubai for many years.

Among those who accompanied the deputy president was former Mombasa Senato,r Hassan Omar.

The photo raised confusion as to whether the DP was in Nigeria while online political pundits claimed he was in Dubai.

