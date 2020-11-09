Monday, November 9, 2020 – Rashid Abdallah and Lulu Hassan have often melted many people’s hearts with their unique identical attires each time they appear on our screens.

Comedian Nasra, who seems to be the biggest fan of the two Citizen TV presenters, poked fun on their dressing and gave it her best shot.

She wore an oversized pant and shirt, with an off-brown hijab trying to copy Lulu Hassan’s dressing.

Her friend, Tom, who was replicating Rashid’s swag, wore an off-brown coat and a pair of blue jeans.

The two crowned their hilarious joke by holding hands and posing the same way the lovely couple always does any time they are in front of the big screen.

