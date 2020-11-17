Tuesday, 17 November 2020 – Legendary comedian Daniel Ndambuki, who is popularly known as Churchill, was over the weekend involved in a night accident while drunk.

According to blogger Nyakundi, sources informed him that the popular comedian was in the company of a slay queen.

They were reportedly heading to a club in Kitengela called Pavillion when the accident happened.

Churchill is a notorious skirt chaser and his appetite for younger ladies is well known.

Here’s what Nyakundi posted.

