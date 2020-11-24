Tuesday, 24 November 2020 – For the past two months, the country has continued to record an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, warned that if Kenyans treat the deadly virus normally, it will treat them abnormally.

The majority of Kenyans ignored Kagwe’s warning, leading to a deadly second wave of the lethal virus.

Coffins are now being ferried in canters as hundreds of Kenyans continue succumbing to the virus.

