Saturday, 07 November 2020– The self-declared ‘King of Bling’ Prezzo divorced his wife Daisy Jematia in 2013, 5 years after they walked down the aisle in a colorful wedding held at Karen County Lodge.

Prezzo’s ex-wife filed a divorce case in court after messy break-up that was highly publicized and accused him of being a violent drug user.

She told the court that apart from abusing drugs, the controversial rapper cheated on her with multiple women and subjected her to physical abuse.

She narrated how the rapper would host friends in their matrimonial home where they consumed drugs in front of her and her child.

The 40year old rapper has opened up on why he has never remarried after divorcing Daisy.

He has dated several women after divorcing his wife but his relationships are always short-lived.

Prezzo spoke in a recent interview and disclosed why he is yet to settle down after messy divorce with Daisy Kiplagat.

According to the flashy rapper, he is yet to meet a woman who understands him and is ready to tolerate his controversial lifestyle.

“The challenge I got is that I don’t lead an ordinary lifestyle.

“So the kind of ladies I have ended up meeting have never really embraced and felt comfortable with my way of life.

“Insecurity has been the major cause of my break-ups,” he revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST