Safaricom Sacco Ltd. is a dynamic Savings and Credit Co-operative Society committed to excellence and quality service, providing members with an opportunity to improve and develop their social and economic status. As part of our growth strategy, we are recruiting top talent to join the innovative and transformative team in delivering success to our stakeholders.

Responsibilities

Maintenance of the office filing system in accordance with Sacco Filing System.

Opening of new members files as required and disposal of old files in accordance with the established retention schedule.

Maintenance of archives by making sure files are properly stored and accessible;

Establishment and maintenance of records system of file movements within the office; maintenance of the office circulation and reading files.

Preparation of correspondence and reports related to registry activities.

Provision of photocopies of material from the registry files, as requested by staff.

Any other duties assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Diploma in in Records Management or Business Information Management. A degree in a related field will be and added advantage.

A minimum of 1 year relevant experience.

Excellent skills in MS Office suite

Key Competencies:

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Ability to perform a variety of repetitive and routine tasks and duties related to registry;

Ability to review data, identify and adjust discrepancies;

Ability to handle a large volume of work possibly under time constraints;

Good knowledge of administrative rules and regulations;

Ability to operate and maintain a variety of computerized business machines and office equipment to provide efficient delivery of service;

Ability to organize and complete multiple tasks by establishing priorities.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to visit the Sacco’s Website for a detailed job description at https://safaricomsacco.com/career/ . Applications should be submitted through email to Saccocommittee@Safaricom.co.ke on or before 13/11/2020 including a detailed CV, cover letter, referencing details. Clearly indicate the job title as the email subject.

Due to the numerous applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted