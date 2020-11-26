Position: Payroll Clerk

Location: Nandi County

Job Description

Sireet Outgrowers Empowerment and Producer Company Limited is putting up a modern tea factory known as Kamarich Empowerment Tea Factory located in Kaptumo Location, Aldai Sub-County in Nandi County, which will manufacture and produce high quality black CTC tea for export and retail markets. Our objective is to manufacture high quality tea through investment in modern tea production systems as well as ensuring that the factory operates efficiently with increased production capacity. The Company is seeking to recruit highly and self-motivated and result- oriented individual to fill the following open vacancy.

Responsibilities

Compiling payroll records

Processing both employees and Outgrowers payroll

Prepare labour distribution and issue to employees

Record daily attendance for purposes of payment processing

Preparing payment vouchers

Computation of payroll or accounting records based on routine or special sources of information

Post and process journal entries to ensure all business transactions are

Qualifications

Diploma in Accounting/Business Administration/Agricultural Economics/HR or any other related degree or diploma course

At least CPA 2

Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines

3 years’ Experience

Knowledge in computer application and especially MS

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the minimum requirements for these vacancy to send their applications, detailed CV, academic and professional certificates directly to the factory through email: recruit@sireetoep.co.ke

Addressed to;

The Group Manager

Sireet OEP/KETF plc.

P.O Box 301-30301, Nandi Hills

All applications to be received on or before 2nd December 2020. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted by 4th December 2020 for

Any form of canvassing or coercion will lead to automatic

The company does NOT demand any payments to receive and/or process any job application.

Sireet Outgrowers Empowerment and Producer Company is an equal opportunity Employer.

Detailed requirements for the advertised jobs can be obtained from the company website on sireetop.co.ke