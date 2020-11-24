Position Scope

Reporting to the designated supervisors, Meru County Microfinance Corporation, the Clerk will be responsible for-:

Key Responsibilities

Customers recruitment

Marketing Corporation’s products to potential customers

Appraising customer creditworthiness

Developing and implementing individual work plans and ensuring a healthy and growing portfolio

Monitoring loan repayments

Making and submitting periodic progress reports

Data entry

Any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications/Skills/Experience

The ideal candidate must possess the following qualifications and competencies:-

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in a business related field from a recognized institution

High level of integrity

Proficiency in IT skills;

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

How to apply

If you fulfil the above requirements, please send your application to the undersigned including a cover letter, CV, ID, testimonials, a day time telephone number, email address and three referees not later 25th November 2020. Hand delivered applications can be dropped at the Corporations Head Office Reception, County Mansionette Building 1st floor upon signing a delivery at that office.

Managing Director,

Meru County Microfinance Corporation,

P.O BOX 2564-60200,

Meru.