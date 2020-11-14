We are seeking to recruit dynamic and result driven persons to fill the position of a Store Clerk.

Store Clerk Responsibilities

Maintaining an inventory of product at all times within the Store

Providing critical advice on the position of available stock and re-ordering levels at the different stages of the supply chain

Reporting to the Managing Director on stock levels of raw materials and finished goods

Liaising with the Production section to determine orders as per sales requirements to determine stock levels

Analysing the depot orders based on monthly

Analysing the depot stock-expiry and stock-variance analysis

Any other duties as assigned by management

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Materials management, Supply chain Management or business related field

Professional qualification such as CIPS, CPA (K) or Diploma in Materials Management are an added advantage

2-5 years’ work experience in a similar role and experience with tally ERP

Keen on detail with a high degree of accuracy

Outstanding communication skills

Excellent report writing skills

Materials Management skills

Excellent planning and coordination skills

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject line as “Store Clerk“