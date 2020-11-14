We are seeking to recruit dynamic and result driven persons to fill the position of a Store Clerk.

Store Clerk Responsibilities

  • Maintaining an inventory of product at all times within the Store
  • Providing critical advice on the position of available stock and re-ordering levels at the different stages of the supply chain
  • Reporting to the Managing Director on stock levels of raw materials and finished goods
  • Liaising with the Production section to determine orders as per sales requirements to determine stock levels
  • Analysing the depot orders based on monthly
  • Analysing the depot stock-expiry and stock-variance analysis
  • Any other duties as assigned by management

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Materials management, Supply chain Management or business related field
  • Professional qualification such as CIPS, CPA (K) or Diploma in Materials Management are an added advantage
  • 2-5 years’ work experience in a similar role and experience with tally ERP
  • Keen on detail with a high degree of accuracy
  • Outstanding communication skills
  • Excellent report writing skills
  • Materials Management skills
  • Excellent planning and coordination skills

How to Apply

If you meet the  requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject  line as “Store Clerk“

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply