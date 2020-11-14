We are seeking to recruit dynamic and result driven persons to fill the position of a Store Clerk.
Store Clerk Responsibilities
- Maintaining an inventory of product at all times within the Store
- Providing critical advice on the position of available stock and re-ordering levels at the different stages of the supply chain
- Reporting to the Managing Director on stock levels of raw materials and finished goods
- Liaising with the Production section to determine orders as per sales requirements to determine stock levels
- Analysing the depot orders based on monthly
- Analysing the depot stock-expiry and stock-variance analysis
- Any other duties as assigned by management
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Materials management, Supply chain Management or business related field
- Professional qualification such as CIPS, CPA (K) or Diploma in Materials Management are an added advantage
- 2-5 years’ work experience in a similar role and experience with tally ERP
- Keen on detail with a high degree of accuracy
- Outstanding communication skills
- Excellent report writing skills
- Materials Management skills
- Excellent planning and coordination skills
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject line as “Store Clerk“