Mombasa, Kenya

This is the entry and training grade for the Clerical Cadre. Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compiling statistical records;

Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

Maintaining an efficient filing system;

Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;

Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

Preparing payment vouchers; compiling data and drafting simple letters.

Requirement for appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent; and

Proficiency in computer applications

Satisfy the requirements of chapter six (6) of the constitution of Kenya.

How To Apply

