Mombasa, Kenya

This is the entry and training grade for the Clerical Cadre. Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Compiling statistical records;
  • Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;
  • Maintaining an efficient filing system;
  • Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;
  • Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;
  • Preparing payment vouchers; compiling data and drafting simple letters.

Requirement for appointment 

  • For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:
  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent; and
  • Proficiency in computer applications
  • Satisfy the requirements of chapter six (6) of the constitution of Kenya.

How To Apply

Click here to Apply

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply