Mombasa, Kenya
This is the entry and training grade for the Clerical Cadre. Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Compiling statistical records;
- Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;
- Maintaining an efficient filing system;
- Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;
- Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;
- Preparing payment vouchers; compiling data and drafting simple letters.
Requirement for appointment
- For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent; and
- Proficiency in computer applications
- Satisfy the requirements of chapter six (6) of the constitution of Kenya.
How To Apply