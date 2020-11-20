Friday, November 20, 2020 – Citizen TV Presenter, Yvonne Okwara, has waded into the debate on the postponement of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report signatures collection.

Impeccable sources say after 3 hours of deliberation between President Uhuru Kenyatta, Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto, the three leaders agreed to postpone the exercise for more consultation.

But commenting about the move on Citizen TV’s News Gang show on Thursday night, Okwara insinuated a possible betrayal of Raila Odinga by President Kenyatta.

Okwara said Raila Odinga has been working tirelessly to popularise BBI yet Uhuru and his team are doing nothing to market the document.

“We have always seen Raila Odinga giving Kenyans a roadmap of what is going to happen, something which we have not been seeing on the Jubilee side.

“I don’t know if you have realised Raila has been fronted as the face of BBI and face of referendum always pushing for it.

“This as we know the politics of betrayal in this country gives Uhuru Kenyatta a deniability and ability to walk away if things don’t go as planned,” the sultry presenter stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST