Friday, November 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s spin doctor, Dennis Itumbi, has been dealt a severe blow after an anti-corruption court in Nairobi dismissed his corruption case against Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Itumbi had sought to prosecute the CS over the Ruaraka land dispute which he claimed, Matiang’i, then Minister for Education failed to comply with the law on management of public funds during the compulsory acquisition of the land.

However, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti threw out the case on grounds that it lacked merit and failed to meet the admissibility test.

Ogoti noted the complainant failed to tell the court how he accessed the information and documents in his affidavits that he intended to use against Matiang’i.

“By not describing how he obtained it, it cannot be used.”

“He ought to have explained how he obtained the public and private documents,” Ogot stated.

The magistrate stated Itumbi’s affidavit did contain information confirming he had permission to use the documents he had filed in court.

Further, Ogoti noted the documents were not signed by relevant authorities thus could not be accepted by the court as reliable evidential materials.

