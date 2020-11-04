Position: CFO Assistant

Location: Ruiru, Kenya

Job Description

BURN is seeking a CFO Assistant, who will be responsible for helping the CFO manage and execute his daily activities efficiently.

Reporting directly to the CFO, the Assistant will provide executive, administrative support. This role will serve as the primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on all matters pertaining to the CFO.

Responsibilities

• Participate in financing negotiations, writing loan applications, review loan contracts and ensure a good relationship with all lenders.

• Keep track of all loans, interest payments and other deadlines. Lender reporting.

• Keep track of different currencies and cross currency pairs in the markets the company operates in, and advise on hedging strategies.

• Participate in the preparation of Bord reports, keep track of and ensure appropriate storage of board documents and other company documents.

• Actively participate in establishing new companies, also internationally.

• Prepare tax overviews for new markets the company will enter, ie income tax, VAT and possible exemptions, import duties, employee tax, social security etc. and advise on the best structure.

• Support the preparation of the budget and financial forecasts and report variances. Initiate corrective actions.

• Shall contribute to and implement financial strategy.

• Ensures development and implementation of financial policies, procedures and best practices at a divisional tactical level and to provide guidance and support to the CFO and management in dealing with all aspects of finance in accordance with such policies and procedures whilst also achieving operational goals and objectives.

• Responsible for the establishment of a sound financial management information function and ensuring the accuracy of information generated.

• Ensure quality control and value for money on financial transactions.

• Develop and document business processes and policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls.

• Be a key person for review of all legal documents including contracts, agreements, MOUs etc. and work with lawyers on these where needed. Desired Experience

Qualifications

• Minimum 3 years’ experience working in Finance and/or Auditing

• Bachelor’s/Masters’ degree specializing in Finance or Accounting

• Experience working with lenders and commercial banks

• Experience working on budgets/forecasting and financial modelling

• Experience working on compliance issues

• Excellent Excel skills • Excellent communication skills both oral and written

• Working knowledge of ERP systems (MS Dynamics NAV)

• Must be comfortable in a dynamic start-up environment

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Closing: Thu, 12 Nov 2020