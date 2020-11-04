Position: Strategic Assistant – CEO
Location: Ruiru, Kenya
Job Description
The strategic assistant will apply his/her professional knowledge and expertise to support CEO in all financial and strategic planning activities.
We are looking for someone who is interested in working in a dynamic, challenging environment, for a company that recognizes and rewards creativity, initiative and contributions.
The successful candidate will be groomed for a senior position in the company within 12 months.
Responsibilities
• Assist CEO to track and provide analytical reports on the development of strategic initiatives, financial performance and the market
• Coordinate with regional /head offices and industry bodies for reporting activities and general administrative affairs
• Carry out specific management projects falling outside the scope of Operations
• Develop and communicate strategic roadmap, corporate strategies and business strategies
• Consolidate and produce business plans and review together with other business heads
• Produce regular and ad-hoc research papers / reports on business development and market landscape
• Complete all reporting activities accurately and on time
Qualifications
• MBA or Bachelor degree
• Previous experience in strategic or management consulting
• Good sense of local and global socio-economic development
• Excellent Communication skills in both written and spoken English
• Excellent graphical presentation skill
• Excellent Desktop research skill
How to Apply
Closing: Mon, 23 Nov 2020