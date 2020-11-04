Position: Strategic Assistant – CEO

Location: Ruiru, Kenya

Job Description

The strategic assistant will apply his/her professional knowledge and expertise to support CEO in all financial and strategic planning activities.

We are looking for someone who is interested in working in a dynamic, challenging environment, for a company that recognizes and rewards creativity, initiative and contributions.

The successful candidate will be groomed for a senior position in the company within 12 months.

Responsibilities

• Assist CEO to track and provide analytical reports on the development of strategic initiatives, financial performance and the market

• Coordinate with regional /head offices and industry bodies for reporting activities and general administrative affairs

• Carry out specific management projects falling outside the scope of Operations

• Develop and communicate strategic roadmap, corporate strategies and business strategies

• Consolidate and produce business plans and review together with other business heads

• Produce regular and ad-hoc research papers / reports on business development and market landscape

• Complete all reporting activities accurately and on time

Qualifications

• MBA or Bachelor degree

• Previous experience in strategic or management consulting

• Good sense of local and global socio-economic development

• Excellent Communication skills in both written and spoken English

• Excellent graphical presentation skill

• Excellent Desktop research skill

• Master of Business Administration (MBA)

• Bachelor’s Degree

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Closing: Mon, 23 Nov 2020