Friday, 27 November 2020 – DCI detectives have gunned down a group of notorious thugs who were involved in violent robbery incidences in Eastlands.

Three members of the gang were gunned down at Kwa Mbao area in Kariobangi on Thursday night while one managed to escape after a deadly gunfight.

According to the DCI, the slain thugs are believed to be behind the fatal shooting of a University student two months ago.

Detectives recovered two pistols, rounds of ammunition, and an unregistered motorcycle during the deadly gunfight.

CCTV footage showing how the armed thugs were wreaking havoc in Eastlands before they were gunned down last night has emerged.

Watch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST