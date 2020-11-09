Monday, November 9, 2020 – Dramatic scenes were witnessed on Saturday at the popular Quiver Lounge along Thika Road after rogue police officers stormed in at around 8:30 PM and started harassing revelers.

Bars are supposed to be closed at 9PM as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta but rogue cops from Kasarani police station raided the club before the stipulated time and caused mayhem.

A CCTV footage shared by NTV shows revelers running helter skelter as cops destroyed anything that they came across.

According to the club’s management, they incurred a loss of Ksh 600,000.

Watch the footage courtesy of NTV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST