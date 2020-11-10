Tuesday, 10 November 2020 – Rogue cops were caught on CCTV raiding the famous Jambo Grill bar, which is located along Thika Super-Highway, where they harassed revelers and whipped them like toddlers.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation recently, he ordered that all bars should be closed by 9 PM.

But in this CCTV footage, the rogue cops are seen storming the bar before the stipulated time.

They reportedly lobbed teargas as if they were dealing with criminals and then started whipping merrymakers who had not broken the curfew time.

Watch the footage and check out the time that the cops stormed in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST