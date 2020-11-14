Entry Level Position

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face

Our client is looking to hire a Cashier in Nairobi County

Key Responsibilities

Develop positive relationships with customers and co-workers

Process credit card payments, accepting cash payments and making change, and using a point of sale (POS) system for transactions

Greeting guests, helping resolve customer complaints, and maintaining knowledge sales policies

Maintain record of monetary/payment activities

Calculate total payments received during a time period, and reconcile this with total sales

Report any customer concerns to the management.

Maintain cleanliness and neatness at the workstation.

Performing any other duties as assigned from time to time

Qualifications and Requirements

KCSE Certificate

Must have attained at least a mean grade of C- in KCSE and above.

Certificate of good conduct from the CID

Must be VERY good in both spoken and written English

Good Communication skills

Must be a team player with the ability to multi-task.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Excellent customer facing skills.

Must have basic and proven computer skills

Must be willing to work on shift basis.

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV only quoting the job title (Cashier) as subject to reach us not later than 20th November 2020 to careers@italgloballtd.com stating the current pay and expected salary. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.