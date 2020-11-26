Home Editorial Can you hire her to be your mechanic?(PHOTOs) Can you hire her to be your mechanic?(PHOTOs) November 26, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR And God once said, “You will see the promised land,but you shall not enter it”(PHOTO) Man pictured in deep thoughts after a city slay queen squandered his money in a club and left (PHOTOs) Aging former Tanzanian Minister weds a 29-year-old pretty lady – Hata paka mzee hunywa maziwa (PHOTOs) Faces of notorious Women drugging and robbing shop owners in Nairobi CBD exposed (PHOTOs) Karen Slay queen threatens Uber Driver with a gun, smashes windscreen and brags that her father is a ‘big’ lawyer (PHOTOs) Gengetone kids will show us wonders – Look at this guy (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,439FollowersFollow