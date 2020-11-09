Job Title: Call Center Officers – Debt Collection

Function / Department: Call Center

Reports To: Team Manager

Remuneration: Commission based

Our Client is a leading Credit Management Firm in Kenya and the larger East African region.

They seek to hire Call Centre Officers to ensure timely collection of outstanding debts as per agreed terms and limits.

Responsibilities

Perform various duties on assigned accounts such as recording, verification and validation of customer’s details as received from Clients.

Advise customers on ways of clearing their debts while communicating with them on the importance of paying their debts and consequences of non-payment.

Act as a mediator for disputes between customers and principals/Clients

Locate and notify customers on defaulted accounts by mail, telephone, or scheduled visits in order to ask for payments

Deliberate with customers by telephone or in-person to determine reasons for overdue payments and to review the credit terms for easier settlement of debts.

Initiate the clearance process on cleared debts once you receive payment proof and have the same uploaded by the relevant department.

Provide customers with their correct account details e.g. balances, account numbers etc.

Maintaining data integrity and keeping customer details confidential.

Attend to customers during scheduled/unscheduled meetings.

Record information about the financial status of customers and status of collection efforts in the company’s system.

Respond to all correspondences e.g. e-mail, telephone, postal mail.

Organize, manage and implement the most suitable debt recovery method and techniques. Negotiate credit extensions if and when required.

Preparation of reports as required.

Qualifications

Possession of a Diploma in any field from a recognized institution with at least 1-2 years’ experience in Collection/Credit or Sales and Marketing environment (Diploma (Banking/Credit management background will have an added advantage)

Strong analytical power, good problem-solving skills and ability to work under immense pressure.

Good communication and interpersonal skills to manage stakeholders. ·

Fluency in both spoken and written English is a must. ·

Computer literate & English proficiency.

How to Apply

Please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Call Centre Officers – Debt Collection) to careers@finleyltd.com before 8th December 2020.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the shortlisting process.