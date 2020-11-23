Monday November 23, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto’s team has abandoned the DP’s candidate in the upcoming Msambweni by-election.

The brigade, spearheaded by former Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan and his Kakamega counterpart, Boni Khalwale, abandoned the campaign trail for lack of finances and zero logistical support from Ruto.

The team, which also include Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, her Nyali counterpart, Mohammed Ali, has been left with the donkey work of facilitating Bader’s campaigns from their pocket, something that has overwhelmed them to the point of giving up.

The Tanga Tanga brigade is said to be overwhelmed by an organized and financially powerful Raila Odinga’s ODM brigade, led by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who are campaigning for Omar Boga.

According to sources, Ruto is technically broke and cannot support Bader’s campaigns anymore.

This comes after months of perpetuating his hustlers’ narrative where he was dishing out wheelbarrows among other things to support the young people.

The DP has since taken a break from active politics and traveled to Dubai where he met former Nigerian Vice President and businessman.

