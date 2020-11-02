Monday, November 2, 2020 – A bodyguard attached to Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has been interdicted after he was linked to the planned disruption of President Kenyatta’s Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii County on October 20.

The bodyguard, alongside an Assistant Chief in the area, were accused of allegedly planning to disrupt the event by mobilizing and inciting supporters of Deputy President William Ruto to cause chaos.

Printed materials including T-shirts, reflectors and banners were allegedly intercepted just before they were released to the public.

Kisii County Commissioner Adbdirizak Jaldesa is expected to give an update on the investigations on Monday, November 2.

“They were actively involved in activities that were aimed at breaching peace in a national event, and have since been interdicted,” a senior officer who sought anonymity intimated to the media.

According to The National Police Service Commission (Discipline) Regulations of 2015, when a police officer is interdicted, they are discontinued from the service for a specified period of time but continues to be paid half of their monthly salary.

“Where the officer is interdicted, the officer shall surrender his or her Certificate of Appointment to the supervisor,” the law states

Ruto supporters have also been arrested and charged with intent to cause a disturbance in connection to the probe.

Maangi, who is Ruto’s point man in Kisii County, has mounted pressure on the Ministry of Interior to restore his security detail after it was withdrawn.

However, he claimed that the move was politically motivated due to his association with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST