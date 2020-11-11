Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – A section of church leaders has also rejected the controversial Building Bridges Initiative, claiming the BBI taskforce ignored the concerns raised by the Church.

The leaders drawn from the Evangelical Ministries, led by Bishop Mark Kariuki, vowed to join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp that is against BBI, saying it was unfortunate that despite having presented their memorandum to the taskforce, none of their concerns had been captured in the final draft.

They said issues raised by the church in the 2010 Constitution have not been exhausted.

They noted that they welcomed the BBI proposals hoping that they would tackle areas that had not been dealt with, but were let down by the taskforce.

“We are all Kenyans and each one of us has a right to air their concerns.”

“We presented our concerns in the 2010 Constitution but were ignored.”

“We appeared before the BBI taskforce and presented our memorandum and up to today, it has been ignored,” Kariuki said.

“We are of the view that the task force deliberately took the church for granted. But let it be made clear that as per the last census, we have a representation of 82 per cent and we have the ability and the capacity to rally ourselves to mobilise and have candidates who will carry the interests of the church in every constituency,” he said.

According to the bishop, the BBI should strive to see all bridges are repaired including the churches.

“We appreciate the effort made by the two principals but everybody must be brought on board.

“Let us not act as if we are doing this for someone,” he said.

Kariuki said if it means extending the term for the current government for the BBI to be debated it should be so because this will give enough time for everyone to participate and feel represented.

This, he said, will do away with unnecessary lobbying and creating the “them versus us” scenario.

“If not, as a church, we shall stand and declare we cannot take that direction,” he said.

The clerics’ sentiments come a day after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said there is little likelihood that new ideas will be pushed into the BBI report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST