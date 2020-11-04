Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have suffered a severe blow in their quest to pass the controversial Building Bridges Initiative report.

This is after pastoralist communities rejected the proposals contained in the BBI documents.

Led by their Members of Parliament, the pastoralist communities issued a set of conditions they term as “irreducible minimums” for them to support the document.

“We will be cheating our parties and the country if we say that the pastoralist community is happy with the document,” said former House Majority Leader and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale.

They maintained that the BBI report excluded presentations they made during public participation forums held by the taskforce behind the report.

“The BBI report has excluded our detailed presentations to the taskforce and reduced our citizens’ gains on – equity in resource allocation, representation, gender parity, needs of the Persons With Disabilities, and protection of the community land among others. We demand our issues form part of the Kenyan conversation and be included in the proposed amendments,” reads a joint statement they issued on Tuesday.

The leaders including Governors, Senators and Members of National Assembly demanded that the proposed amendment on Article 203 (1) of the Constitution on resource allocation be deleted from the BBI report and Article 203 of the Constitution be retained as it is stipulated in the 2010 constitution.

They further want the proposed additional 70 parliamentary seats to be distributed in such a manner that guarantees each of the 47 Counties has at least one slot and not the use of party lists in party primaries.

The leaders are also opposing the proposal to scrap the 47 woman representative seats in the National Assembly and instead want the positions retained, among other reasons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST