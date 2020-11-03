Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – A section of elected Members of Parliament from Kisii County has now joined Deputy President William Ruto’s bandwagon on Building Bridges Initiative.

The Gusii leaders now want the community to consult and have a consensus on issues in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking yesterday, MPs, led by Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba), Alfah Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) and Richard Tong’i (Nyaribari Chache), urged community members to read the document and understand it.

The leaders said the document is good but requires some changes to make it better.

“Nothing is perfect in the world. BBI has strengths and weaknesses. Let leaders take a stand before they sensitize the public on it,” Miruka said.

He added that it was necessary to include the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in the BBI the way it factored in Ward Funds.

The first time legislator lauded the proposal of a five percent Ward Development Fund, saying residents will monitor how the funds will be utilized unlike before when it was handled by the County Government.

On his part, Osoro, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, challenged leaders from the community to shun hatred, speak with one voice and give the community a direction on the BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

ReplyForward