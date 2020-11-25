Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, has suffered a severe blow following the last-minute changes to the Building Bridges Initiative report.

This is after his ardent supporters abandoned him and joined President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, saying their concerns have been addressed by the two in the changes made before launching the signature collection to validate the BBI referendum today.

Led by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, and nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, the former Tanga Tanga brigade thanked Uhuru and Raila for changing their mind to accommodate their views, which represents millions of Kenyans.

“Well, the final BBI report is a remarkable improvement.”

“Our proposals on Nairobi are captured.”

“Women and PWDs have gained their rightful share.”

“The youth have an enhanced package.”

“I hereby declare my unwavering support and full endorsement of BBI.”

“Fired up and ready to go,” Omanga wrote on her social media pages.

According to reports, many other leaders, including governors, senators, MPs and MCAs are set to cross over from the anti-BBI camp to support the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST