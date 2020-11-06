Friday, November 6, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a severe blow in his State House bid thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after his planned visit to Nyeri for an endorsement for the 2022 presidency was called off at the last minute following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive suspending all political rallies.

Kikuyu and Luo elders were set to endorse Raila in Nyeri at a cultural event that followed a similar one in Bondo.

In a press statement to media houses, Kikuyu Council of Elders secretary Peter Munga said the cultural event that was scheduled for November 14 has been postponed to a later date.

More than 500 elders from Nyanza had confirmed attendance to the event which was to be held at Kabiru-ini Showground.

“In adhering to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive suspending political rallies and other public gatherings, both the Luo and Kikuyu elders have agreed to postpone the event,” said Munga.

He said the visit was a reciprocal one from the Luo Council of Elders after their Kikuyu counterparts visited Bondo last month.

Munga disclosed that youth groups from Mount Kenya and Nyanza met elders from their respective regions in Kiambu in preparation for the event.

“The decision was arrived at on Wednesday night after the elders witnessed at least 200 youths from Mount Kenya and the lake region interact in Kiambu as part of the buildup activities ahead of the event,” he said.

The chairman of Kikuyu elders Wachira Kiago and his Luo counterpart, Ker Opiyo Otondi, said they would continue with planning meetings and other intercultural interactions to ensure good socio-economic and political relations between the two communities.

