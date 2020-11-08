Sunday, November 8, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a severe blow after his candidate in the upcoming by-election in Msambweni constituency, Omar Boga, took a short campaign break after he tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital for three days.

Boga, who has since been discharged from the Mombasa Hospital and is recuperating at his home, stated that he spent at least Ksh200,000 on treatment.

He disclosed that he was recuperating well but could not interact with other individuals at the moment for fear of infecting them with the virus.

“At first, I thought it was a normal fever so I took painkillers but when it persisted, my family members advised me to go for a test,” Boga stated.

He added that admission in hospitals was almost impossible because most were full.

Boga stated that his bodyguard had also contracted the disease and was on home-based care.

Boga is the Msambweni ODM candidate for by-election that will be held on December 15, 2020.

At least 11 candidates are expected to contest for the parliamentary seat. Four people are independent candidates, while seven are from various political parties.

Boga’s main challenger is Faisal Abdalla Bader, an independent candidate supported by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who may now take advantage of Boga’s absence to campaign harder in Msambweni.

