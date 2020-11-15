Sunday, November 15, 2020 – A vocal Murang’a County Bishop, who hosted Deputy President William Ruto in Kenol last month, has succumbed to Covid -19 related illness.

Bishop Ng’ang’a of African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA), died on Friday, November 13, at his Gacharage Village home in Kigumo Sub-County.

Ng’ang’a had underlying health issues and he died shortly after being rushed to Thika Level 5 hospital after he developed breathing problems at his office.

Meanwhile, Thika Level Hospital has lost one of its lead doctors to COVID- 19.

Dr. Jackline Njoroge, the Deputy Medical Superintendent at the Thika Level 5 Hospital, is dead.

Dr. Njoroge has been ill for almost three weeks.

News of Dr. Njoroge’s death was confirmed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General, Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda.

According to Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda, four doctors, including Dr. Njoroge, succumbed to COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday,

The other three doctors are Emarah Ashraf, Hudson Alumera, and Faith Kanjiru Mbuba.

The Kenyan DAILY POST