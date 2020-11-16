Monday, November 16, 2020 – The African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA) has dismissed claims that the cleric who hosted Deputy President William Ruto during a service in Murang’a that turned chaotic, died of Covid-19.

On Saturday, Bishop Reverend Stephen Ng’ang’a, died at his home after developing breathing difficulties in what many suspected to be Covid-19

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, AIPCA Archbishop Julius Njoroge said Bishop Ng’ang’a didn’t die of Covid-19

Njoroge said a postmortem revealed that Ng’ang’a had for long been fighting stress, hypertension and pneumonia.

“Bishop Stephen Ng’ang’a has been sick for a long time but the recent incident at Kenol worsened his situation,” he said.

He said teargas canisters that were thrown inside a church during the melee complicated his sickness.

“The police officers threw a tear-gas canister at his feet and it exploded and having a record of battling hypertension and pneumonia, the smoke affected his health,” Ng’ang’a said.

