Friday, November 13, 2020 – Presiding Bishop of the Thika-based Calvary Chosen Centre, David Ngari, popularly known as Gakuyo, has waded into the 2022 presidential contest and revealed the man who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru’s two five-year terms end in 2022 and the president is expected to retire to his Gatundu home where he will focus on his family businesses as he has severally boasted.

In a political function held at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church hall in Muchatha, Kiambu County on Thursday, Gakuyo said he has a vision that ODM leader Raila Odinga is the man who will take over from Uhuru in 2022.

Gakuyo, who is also the founder of the infamous Ekeza Sacco that went under with billions of customers’ money, between 2015 and 2019, said Raila’s time to rule has come after being in opposition for more than three decades.

“His star is now shining and I have a vision that he will be the next President,” Gakuyo said.

During the function, Gakuyo also announced that he has ditched Jubilee Party for ODM.

