Monday, November 23, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief, Raila Odinga, have been dealt a huge blow after the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), rejected the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Sunday, the leaders tore into the BBI report, terming it a document that will claw back the gains the county has made since 2010.

They advised Uhuru and Raila to call off the process and instead, focus on fighting Covid-19, which is ravaging the county.

“BBI will create an imperial president. It will weaken the checks and balances that have been put in place to check the executive,” Supkem Chairman Hassan, Ole Naado, said.

Naado read the statement on behalf of the leaders.

The leaders said if the BBI constitutional amendments are entrenched, the office of the President will be very powerful, making it very attractive and a potential avenue for violent elections.

They concluded by urging all Muslims to reject the document and instead urge their leaders to channel their energy towards fighting Covid -19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST