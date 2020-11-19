Thursday, November 19, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, on Wednesday postponed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection exercise indefinitely, after the Head of State and his deputy, William Ruto, held three-hour talks at State House in Nairobi.

After the meeting, the two leaders said they have postponed the exercise that was slated to begin on Thursday (today).

A statement issued by BBI National Secretariat said the postponement was occasioned by late completion and publication of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020.

The statement was signed by co-chairpersons Dennis Waweru and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

The two said the secretariat is working on a new date “with a comprehensive programme of rollout activities”

Sources who attended the meeting said the President was convinced by Ruto, who tabled a list of clauses that should be changed /amended so that all Kenyans can support the document and avoid a divisive ‘yes-no’ referendum.

This was also a big embarrassment to Raila Odinga and his team, who had been chest-thumping that the document will not be further scrutinised and urged those who opposed it to meet them at the ballot.

