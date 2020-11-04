Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today suspended all political gatherings for 60 days to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a state of the nation address on Wednesday, Uhuru said anyone wishing to hold such meetings should do so in town halls and must observe all Covid-19 protocols including limiting the attendees to one-third of the sitting capacity.

The Head of State indicated that the current Covid-19 situation is worrying and individual responsibility must be key going forward.

“If the public has backslidden occasioned by diminishing stamina on the part of our leaders and not leading by example,”

“We as leaders have no option to give our all; we must show our people the way. Rise to the occasion and help navigate through this pandemic,’” Uhuru said.

Uhuru also said the last eight months have taught Kenyans that civic responsibility is central in fighting the virus.

“I remind you again that the government does not have the ability to police the morality of its citizens,” he said.

“It is not my desire to close down the economy, we want to remain open. But this will depend on public responsiveness of this pandemic,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST